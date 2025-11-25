Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,684 Shares of Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,684 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 973,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 35.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 94,289 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 634.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 889,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 768,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,817,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 204,942 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $15,890,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Valley National Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

