Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 14,610 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.79.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.23. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

