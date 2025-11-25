Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 21,880 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,723 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 21,880 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 121.1% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

