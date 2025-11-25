Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 44.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 336.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 441,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after buying an additional 400,514 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $289.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.67 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $393.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

