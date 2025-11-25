Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 293,961 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293,961 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 217.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in AT&T by 412.1% during the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 26,100.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:T opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

