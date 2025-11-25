Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $107,584,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,802,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,266,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,127,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,087,000 after purchasing an additional 152,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

MCHP stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.74, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -404.44%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

