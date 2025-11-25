Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 6,599 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5,362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $379.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGS. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

