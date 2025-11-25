Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,301 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $43,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 617 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,467 shares in the company, valued at $97,265,422.23. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,517. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Western Digital from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $105.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.16.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $178.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 7.28%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

