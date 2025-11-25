Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 561,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $44,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in United Airlines by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after acquiring an additional 132,373 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,592,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 382.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 25.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.47. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.