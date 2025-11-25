Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Holdings in Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC $CMCL

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 10.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $542.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $38.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

