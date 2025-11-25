RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.

Get RLI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RLI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RLI Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 7,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 3,645.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.61. RLI has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. RLI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm had revenue of $509.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.