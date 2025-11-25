RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.80.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.
Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.61. RLI has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. RLI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm had revenue of $509.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.80%.
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
