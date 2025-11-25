Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.1111.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Zacks Research downgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $11,189,267.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,679.08. The trade was a 53.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. This trade represents a 34.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 203,093 shares of company stock worth $20,727,414 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,588,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth $121,803,000. Munro Partners bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter valued at $111,340,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the third quarter worth $63,244,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 6,361.7% during the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 419,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 412,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $109.36.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.