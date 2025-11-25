Nemes Rush Group LLC Buys 412 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 895.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2,442.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.1%

COKE stock opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.80 and a 200 day moving average of $127.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.69. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.21 and a twelve month high of $166.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

