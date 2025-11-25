Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $39,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in Roper Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $452.23 per share, with a total value of $4,522,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,006,953.53. This represents a 11.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This trade represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial set a $650.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price objective (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.54.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $439.64 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.42 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.24 and a 200-day moving average of $526.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

