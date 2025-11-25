Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 32,820 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,820 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $48,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,290,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,171,533,000 after acquiring an additional 257,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,089,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,265,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,944,000 after purchasing an additional 136,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Biogen by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after purchasing an additional 161,789 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,258,000 after purchasing an additional 829,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $176.82 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $185.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $217.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

