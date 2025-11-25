Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $55,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 55.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

