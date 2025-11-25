Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $47,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 127.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.CMS Energy’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,849.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.