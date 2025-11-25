Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Insulet were worth $48,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,708,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,735,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,728,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,096,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $337.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $230.05 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $432.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $385.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.65.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

