Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $53,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 111.5% during the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,398. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,955,291. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $133.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $143.25. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

