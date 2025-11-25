Rhumbline Advisers Has $50.91 Million Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RB Global were worth $50,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,821,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth $95,285,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,773,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,150,000 after purchasing an additional 557,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $54,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in RB Global by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,436,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,360,000 after purchasing an additional 516,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

RB Global Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of RBA stock opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Stein purchased 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.26 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

