Rhumbline Advisers Has $52.76 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $52,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $810.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.75.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of FIX opened at $946.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $875.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $687.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.44 and a 12-month high of $1,020.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.62, for a total value of $2,027,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,990,417.88. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total transaction of $2,513,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,640. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,491,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

