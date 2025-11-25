Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Up 20% – What’s Next?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.65 and last traded at GBX 60. Approximately 25,485,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,566% from the average daily volume of 1,529,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MARS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marston’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 75.

Get Marston's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MARS

Marston’s Stock Performance

About Marston’s

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96. The firm has a market cap of £382.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68.

(Get Free Report)

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.