Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 27.3% – Time to Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 27.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.60. 12,702,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 336% from the average session volume of 2,911,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83.

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.70) EPS for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 60.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

