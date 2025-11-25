Head-To-Head Survey: FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) & Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) and FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland BancCorp. and FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland BancCorp. N/A N/A N/A FirstSun Capital Bancorp 15.94% 9.00% 1.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland BancCorp. and FirstSun Capital Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland BancCorp. $119.21 million 2.74 $20.26 million $9.76 16.39 FirstSun Capital Bancorp $549.33 million 1.68 $75.63 million $3.16 10.47

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp.. FirstSun Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heartland BancCorp. and FirstSun Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland BancCorp. 0 0 0 0 0.00 FirstSun Capital Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.90%. Given FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstSun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FirstSun Capital Bancorp beats Heartland BancCorp. on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland BancCorp.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services. In addition, the company offers online banking, treasury management, credit and debit card, and mobile wallet services. Further, it provides education planning, insurance, wealth management, and retirement planning services. Heartland BancCorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

