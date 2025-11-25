Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.0744 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $38.85 million and approximately $10.75 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,426.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.16 or 0.00596115 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00010991 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.74 or 0.00564748 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.23 or 0.00441777 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00095796 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00015871 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 532,840,133 coins and its circulating supply is 522,267,379 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
