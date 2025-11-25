LooksRare Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $2.30 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

