Comparing Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) & Its Peers

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Proficient Auto Logistics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics -3.12% -1.44% -0.95% Proficient Auto Logistics Competitors 2.65% -215.41% -0.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Proficient Auto Logistics has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proficient Auto Logistics’ peers have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proficient Auto Logistics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Proficient Auto Logistics Competitors 474 1472 1595 94 2.36

Proficient Auto Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.46%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 5.64%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics $240.85 million -$8.48 million -371.00 Proficient Auto Logistics Competitors $8.78 billion $179.07 million -10.46

Proficient Auto Logistics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics. Proficient Auto Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics peers beat Proficient Auto Logistics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

