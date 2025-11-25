Head-To-Head Analysis: APA (NASDAQ:APA) vs. Cavu Resources (OTCMKTS:CAVR)

Cavu Resources (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Free Report) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Cavu Resources has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cavu Resources and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavu Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 APA 3 16 4 0 2.04

Insider and Institutional Ownership

APA has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.44%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Cavu Resources.

83.0% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of APA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cavu Resources and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavu Resources N/A N/A N/A APA 10.53% 20.98% 7.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cavu Resources and APA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavu Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A APA $9.64 billion 0.90 $804.00 million $4.16 5.87

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Cavu Resources.

Summary

APA beats Cavu Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cavu Resources

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function. In addition, the company offers SOKU, a social chill app to make personal connections, meet neighbors, and chill with newfound friends. Further, it acts as a residential land development, and custom single- and multi-family home builder. The company was formerly known as CAVU Resources, Inc. and changed its name to LiveToBeHappy, Inc. in July 2021. LiveToBeHappy, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally. APA Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

