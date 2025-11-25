First Digital USD Price Hits $1.00 (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001140 BTC on major exchanges. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $928.51 million and approximately $5.17 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,598.13 or 1.00196078 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 931,358,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,358,633 tokens. First Digital USD’s official message board is firstdigitallabs.com/news-and-insights. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 927,504,440.280151. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99693212 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 616 active market(s) with $5,337,706,357.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.