Financial Comparison: Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) versus Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Lonza Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lonza Group and Insulet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonza Group 0 1 0 1 3.00 Insulet 0 2 20 1 2.96

Earnings and Valuation

Insulet has a consensus price target of $379.65, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. Given Insulet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than Lonza Group.

This table compares Lonza Group and Insulet”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonza Group $7.47 billion 6.19 $722.43 million N/A N/A Insulet $2.52 billion 9.42 $418.30 million $3.45 97.83

Lonza Group has higher revenue and earnings than Insulet.

Profitability

This table compares Lonza Group and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonza Group N/A N/A N/A Insulet 10.01% 23.78% 9.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Lonza Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Lonza Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insulet beats Lonza Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonza Group

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing. The Small Molecules segment operates as an integrated development and manufacturing service provider for small molecule drug substances and their intermediates. This segment also supports customers across various aspects of design, development, and manufacturing, including particle engineering and drug product packaging. The Cell & Gene segment develops technologies and platforms that industrialize the manufacturing processes and production of cell and gene therapies; offers contract development and manufacturing services, and regulatory support for a range of allogeneic and autologous cell therapies, and exosome-based therapies, as well as viral vector gene therapies. This segment also provides Cocoon platform, a closed automated system for patient-scale cell therapy manufacturing; and specialty raw materials and enabling technology solutions in cell and gene therapy, injectable drugs, vaccines, and bio-manufacturing markets. The Capsules & Health Ingredients segment offers capsules, dosage form solutions, and health ingredients for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical customers. Lonza Group AG was incorporated in 1897 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.