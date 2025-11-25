HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $512.66 and last traded at $501.0520, with a volume of 3166978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $491.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.94 and its 200-day moving average is $402.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $9,885,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,055,000 after buying an additional 25,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

