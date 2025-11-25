Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5,787.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF stock opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $591,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,402.17. The trade was a 18.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $894,605.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,219.42. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,036,892. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

