Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.3% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 142.1% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 117,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 68,933 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 824.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,986,000 after purchasing an additional 247,244 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $208.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.92. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

