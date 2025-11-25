Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Grupo Supervielle S.A. $SUPV

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 165.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,793 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Grupo Supervielle worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 54,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Supervielle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.66.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

