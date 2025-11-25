Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 570 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Progressive by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 900.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PGR opened at $225.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.76. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.90 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,802.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 43,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,558 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.