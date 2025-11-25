Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 326,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.78. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

