Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $16,565,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $304.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90. The company has a market capitalization of $284.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

