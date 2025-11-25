Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,480 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 39,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 66.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 279,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $59.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.