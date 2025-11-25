Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 831,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,603,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.7% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 79,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $5,527,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $314,231.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 44,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,012. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,980 shares of company stock worth $26,701,274. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

