Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 222 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $920,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 292.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SAP by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.33.

SAP opened at $238.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.35 and its 200-day moving average is $280.31. The company has a market cap of $292.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $231.55 and a 1-year high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

