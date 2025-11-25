Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares $FAS

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 651.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 40,288 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 28.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 104,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of FAS stock opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.02. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $189.23.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

