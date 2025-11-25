Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 12.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after buying an additional 56,736 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1,746.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,315,000 after buying an additional 318,068 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 12,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $360.00 price target on Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.70.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 32,370 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.68, for a total transaction of $9,765,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,830,766.08. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $5,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,018 shares in the company, valued at $31,131,750. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 376,452 shares of company stock worth $137,402,532 in the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $331.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.50. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

