Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF $AIA

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 919.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,850,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $811,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $101.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.