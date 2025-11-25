Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $328,000 Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Clorox by 69.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 567.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.8%

CLX stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $125.69.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

