Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Buys 1,199 Shares of Kellanova $K

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,356,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,873,000 after acquiring an additional 661,535 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Kellanova by 39.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,920,000 after buying an additional 2,245,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,362,000 after buying an additional 163,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kellanova by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,015,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,243,000 after buying an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,222,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after purchasing an additional 164,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE K opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.74%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

