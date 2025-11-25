Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $106,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after buying an additional 750,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 688,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 648,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,363,000 after acquiring an additional 545,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $35,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

