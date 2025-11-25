Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Increases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 244,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 165.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 30.1% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 785,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 104,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.9%

CTRA stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

