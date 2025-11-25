Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 2,548 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the second quarter worth $218,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 70.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 277,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,762,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

