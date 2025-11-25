Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Labcorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 74,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Labcorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Labcorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 210,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $627,817.32. The trade was a 73.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $1,509,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,574 shares in the company, valued at $23,010,068.50. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $304.00 price objective on Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.07.

Labcorp Price Performance

Labcorp stock opened at $265.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $209.38 and a one year high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

