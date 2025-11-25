Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Acquires 25,200 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 294.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,775,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amcor by 37.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,618,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,138 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,931,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 101,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

